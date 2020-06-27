All apartments in Grandview
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

7209 E 133rd Cir

7209 East 133rd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7209 East 133rd Circle, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property Description: Beautiful home with brand new remodelings, New kitchen appliances. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has large windows in dining area, a rec room with fireplace (decorative purpose only) included. A huge basement for storage, and a 2 car garage.

Amenities Included
Refrigerator
Range Oven
Central Air
HVAC Heating
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee for everyone 18 and over; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront within 4 days. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM

*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time**Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age of 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have any available units?
7209 E 133rd Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 7209 E 133rd Cir have?
Some of 7209 E 133rd Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 E 133rd Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7209 E 133rd Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 E 133rd Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 E 133rd Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7209 E 133rd Cir offers parking.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 E 133rd Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have a pool?
No, 7209 E 133rd Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have accessible units?
No, 7209 E 133rd Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 E 133rd Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 7209 E 133rd Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7209 E 133rd Cir has units with air conditioning.
