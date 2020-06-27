7209 E 133rd Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property Description: Beautiful home with brand new remodelings, New kitchen appliances. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has large windows in dining area, a rec room with fireplace (decorative purpose only) included. A huge basement for storage, and a 2 car garage.



Rent, Deposits, Fees and other terms.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

This property has a $35 Application fee for everyone 18 and over; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront within 4 days. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM



*Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time**Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age of 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.