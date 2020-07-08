6500 East 133rd Terrace

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Grandview is ready for a family! Kitchen has tons of storage space in its scalloped cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms are generously sized and the home has hard wood floors throughout. Lots of storage available in the unfinished basement.

2 car garage and a large private fenced yard is perfect for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



