Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6500 East 133rd Terrace
6500 East 133rd Terrace

6500 East 133rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6500 East 133rd Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Grandview is ready for a family! Kitchen has tons of storage space in its scalloped cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. The bedrooms are generously sized and the home has hard wood floors throughout. Lots of storage available in the unfinished basement.
2 car garage and a large private fenced yard is perfect for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have any available units?
6500 East 133rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have?
Some of 6500 East 133rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 East 133rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6500 East 133rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 East 133rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 East 133rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6500 East 133rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 East 133rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 6500 East 133rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6500 East 133rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 East 133rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 6500 East 133rd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6500 East 133rd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

