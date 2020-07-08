All apartments in Grandview
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:45 PM

6418 East 150th Street

6418 East 150th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6418 East 150th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lots of space in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, extra large living room with hardwood floors all throughout, spacious bedrooms with extra large master suite. Tons of room in the unfinished basement for storage or recreation. Fenced yard and one car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 East 150th Street have any available units?
6418 East 150th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 6418 East 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6418 East 150th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 East 150th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6418 East 150th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6418 East 150th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6418 East 150th Street offers parking.
Does 6418 East 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 East 150th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 East 150th Street have a pool?
No, 6418 East 150th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6418 East 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 6418 East 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 East 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 East 150th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 East 150th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6418 East 150th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

