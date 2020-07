Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 2 bd, 1/5 bath home in Grandview.

New Appliances, new flooring, Huge Bonus Room in finished Converted Garage, Decks on front AND the back.

Call or text Robert at 816-360-9242 now to see this home before it's gone.

Special No Application Fee; This Month Only!

Sorry No Pets