Grandview, MO
6301 East 149 Terrace
Last updated August 8 2019 at 6:08 PM

6301 East 149 Terrace

6301 East 149th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6301 East 149th Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

$200 off 1st month's rent for move in by Aug 5! 3 Bed, 1 Bath home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with new flooring, NEW CARPET in bedrooms, fresh interior paint, covered patio and large yard! Large corner lot! Pets negotiable (additional pet rent and pet deposit req'd)

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have any available units?
6301 East 149 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6301 East 149 Terrace have?
Some of 6301 East 149 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 East 149 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6301 East 149 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 East 149 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 East 149 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace offer parking?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have a pool?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 East 149 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 East 149 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
