6301 East 149 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$200 off 1st month's rent for move in by Aug 5! 3 Bed, 1 Bath home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with new flooring, NEW CARPET in bedrooms, fresh interior paint, covered patio and large yard! Large corner lot! Pets negotiable (additional pet rent and pet deposit req'd)



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.