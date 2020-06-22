4004 Duck Road - B

Amenities
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Beautiful Townhome with brand-new stainless-steel side by side refrigerator, hardwood floors, washer dryer hookups, patio and huge backyard.
This multilevel unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, spacious living, dining, modern kitchen and full unfinished basement for additional storage.
24/7 dedicated resident parking and with side by side townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.
To request viewing or to apply please visit our website at:
www.higproperty.net
General Info & Eligibility Requirements:
1, No previous eviction records.
2. Monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required from standard tenant screening result.
5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable).
6. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
7. Application fee is $45.
Viewing request portal and application is available online at :
Thank you!