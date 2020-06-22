All apartments in Grandview
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:10 AM

4004 Duck Road - B

4004 Duck Road
Location

4004 Duck Road, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Beautiful Townhome with brand-new stainless-steel side by side refrigerator, hardwood floors, washer dryer hookups, patio and huge backyard.

This multilevel unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, spacious living, dining, modern kitchen and full unfinished basement for additional storage.

24/7 dedicated resident parking and with side by side townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.

To request viewing or to apply please visit our website at:

www.higproperty.net

General Info & Eligibility Requirements:
1, No previous eviction records.
2. Monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.
3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.
4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required from standard tenant screening result.
5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable).
6. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.
7. Application fee is $45.

Viewing request portal and application is available online at :

www.higproperty.net

Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 Duck Road - B have any available units?
4004 Duck Road - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 4004 Duck Road - B have?
Some of 4004 Duck Road - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 Duck Road - B currently offering any rent specials?
4004 Duck Road - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 Duck Road - B pet-friendly?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B offer parking?
Yes, 4004 Duck Road - B does offer parking.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B have a pool?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B does not have a pool.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B have accessible units?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4004 Duck Road - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4004 Duck Road - B does not have units with air conditioning.
