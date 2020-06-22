4004 Duck Road - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms



Beautiful Townhome with brand-new stainless-steel side by side refrigerator, hardwood floors, washer dryer hookups, patio and huge backyard.



This multilevel unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, spacious living, dining, modern kitchen and full unfinished basement for additional storage.



24/7 dedicated resident parking and with side by side townhome no neighbors on top or underneath your floor! Close to shopping, dining and everything a city has to offer.



To request viewing or to apply please visit our website at:



www.higproperty.net



General Info & Eligibility Requirements:

1, No previous eviction records.

2. Monthly income requirement is at least 3 times of the monthly rent.

3. Minimum leasing period is 12 months.

4. Deposit is 1 month rent (minimum) unless otherwise required from standard tenant screening result.

5. Pet deposit is $400 (non refundable).

6. This property is not accepting Section 8 or housing vouchers.

7. Application fee is $45.



Thank you!