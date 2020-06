Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

RENT FREE THROUGH NOVEMBER 15TH!

Best remodel in the area! Gorgeous hardwoods, family room opens to brand new kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite countertops and custom tile work. Master and second bedroom both have double closets. Large new bathroom featuring beautiful custom tile. Walk-out basement has two small rooms (no windows) and a large open space for a great rec room! Basement door exits out to a large patio overlooking private yard. Huge front deck!