Grandview, MO
14604 St Andrews Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14604 St Andrews Dr

14604 Saint Andrews Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14604 Saint Andrews Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been beautifully renovated to include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. The home also has a cozy fireplace, finished basement, fenced yard and 2 car garage! Call us today to schedule a self showing! This home is pet-friendly and a must see to appreciate its full character!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have any available units?
14604 St Andrews Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 14604 St Andrews Dr have?
Some of 14604 St Andrews Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14604 St Andrews Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14604 St Andrews Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 St Andrews Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14604 St Andrews Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14604 St Andrews Dr offers parking.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14604 St Andrews Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have a pool?
No, 14604 St Andrews Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have accessible units?
No, 14604 St Andrews Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14604 St Andrews Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14604 St Andrews Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14604 St Andrews Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

