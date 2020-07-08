14604 St Andrews Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has been beautifully renovated to include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. The home also has a cozy fireplace, finished basement, fenced yard and 2 car garage! Call us today to schedule a self showing! This home is pet-friendly and a must see to appreciate its full character!!