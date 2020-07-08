All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 14604 Eastern Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
14604 Eastern Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:48 PM

14604 Eastern Court

14604 Eastern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14604 Eastern Court, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bdm house! Kitchen/dining room combo over looks the living room. Sliding glass door in living room that overlooks a golf course trail. Spacious, lower level family room, with a half bath. Plenty of storage space! Hosting family gatherings will be a pleasure on the covered patio and deck area.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 Eastern Court have any available units?
14604 Eastern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 14604 Eastern Court currently offering any rent specials?
14604 Eastern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 Eastern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14604 Eastern Court is pet friendly.
Does 14604 Eastern Court offer parking?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not offer parking.
Does 14604 Eastern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 Eastern Court have a pool?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not have a pool.
Does 14604 Eastern Court have accessible units?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 Eastern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14604 Eastern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14604 Eastern Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City