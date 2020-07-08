All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13405 Belmeade Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13405 Belmeade Ave
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

13405 Belmeade Ave

13405 Belmeade Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13405 Belmeade Ave, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1250cdb06a ---- Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, large living room with old fashion wood burning stove (decorative only), 3 spacious bedrooms and all new bathroom on main level, finished lower level that could be used as a 4th bedroom/master suite with brand new full bath and walk-in closet area. Also has nice fenced yard and 1 car garage. Will go quickly. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have any available units?
13405 Belmeade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13405 Belmeade Ave have?
Some of 13405 Belmeade Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 Belmeade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13405 Belmeade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 Belmeade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 Belmeade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13405 Belmeade Ave offers parking.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 Belmeade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have a pool?
No, 13405 Belmeade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have accessible units?
No, 13405 Belmeade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 Belmeade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13405 Belmeade Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13405 Belmeade Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City