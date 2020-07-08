13405 Belmeade Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1250cdb06a ---- Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, large living room with old fashion wood burning stove (decorative only), 3 spacious bedrooms and all new bathroom on main level, finished lower level that could be used as a 4th bedroom/master suite with brand new full bath and walk-in closet area. Also has nice fenced yard and 1 car garage. Will go quickly. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups