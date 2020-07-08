All apartments in Grandview
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM

13312 11th Street

13312 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13312 11th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is move-in ready! The 4th bedroom and 2nd bath are on the lower level. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, large dining area perfect for large dinners! Home features hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new windows! Big fenced yard is ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13312 11th Street have any available units?
13312 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13312 11th Street have?
Some of 13312 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13312 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13312 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13312 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13312 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13312 11th Street offer parking?
No, 13312 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13312 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13312 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13312 11th Street have a pool?
No, 13312 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13312 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 13312 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13312 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13312 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13312 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13312 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

