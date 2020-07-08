13312 11th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is move-in ready! The 4th bedroom and 2nd bath are on the lower level. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, large dining area perfect for large dinners! Home features hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new windows! Big fenced yard is ideal for outdoor entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.