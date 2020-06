Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming house in historic downtown Grandview. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Recently updated with hardwood floors, fresh paint inside and out. Fenced backyard perfect for a pet or kids to play in. Nice driveway. Close access to highways, shopping, and restaurants. Please call or text 816-214-0645 for questions. Apply online at dwellkc.us