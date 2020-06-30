13117 Donnelly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Home backs up to park and Longview Lake Recreational area. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with hardwood floors though out, new roof, fresh paint, updated kitchen and baths, new appliances and more! Hurry as this one won't last long! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing here https://showmojo.com/l/bf72691013