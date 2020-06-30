All apartments in Grandview
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

13117 Donnelly Avenue

13117 Donnelly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13117 Donnelly Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Home backs up to park and Longview Lake Recreational area. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with hardwood floors though out, new roof, fresh paint, updated kitchen and baths, new appliances and more! Hurry as this one won't last long! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. You will also need to have reasonable credit and good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to rent. There is also a one-time $150 administrative fee. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit and owner approval. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. This home won't last long, schedule your showing here https://showmojo.com/l/bf72691013

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have any available units?
13117 Donnelly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13117 Donnelly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13117 Donnelly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13117 Donnelly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13117 Donnelly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue offer parking?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have a pool?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13117 Donnelly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13117 Donnelly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

