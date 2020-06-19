13115 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This small but beautiful home will be available in the first week of March 2020! Although only 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this home has a lot of potential. With a spacious living room, bathroom, porch AND backyard, this home would be great for a young couple looking for their first place to live or anyone who is just looking for a place to settle down. Only a few blocks away from downtown Grandview and Highway 71, this home offers a small town feel while also having access to major roadways.



If you would like more information or would let to schedule a showing, please message me on Facebook or call/text Brett at (630)-765-1158. I look forward to hearing from you soon!