Grandview, MO
13115 5th St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

13115 5th St

13115 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13115 5th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This small but beautiful home will be available in the first week of March 2020! Although only 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this home has a lot of potential. With a spacious living room, bathroom, porch AND backyard, this home would be great for a young couple looking for their first place to live or anyone who is just looking for a place to settle down. Only a few blocks away from downtown Grandview and Highway 71, this home offers a small town feel while also having access to major roadways.

If you would like more information or would let to schedule a showing, please message me on Facebook or call/text Brett at (630)-765-1158. I look forward to hearing from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13115 5th St have any available units?
13115 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13115 5th St have?
Some of 13115 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13115 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
13115 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13115 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13115 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 13115 5th St offer parking?
No, 13115 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 13115 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13115 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13115 5th St have a pool?
No, 13115 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 13115 5th St have accessible units?
No, 13115 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13115 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13115 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13115 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13115 5th St has units with air conditioning.

