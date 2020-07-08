13113 Lowell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has a great spacious floor plan! Main level family room with gas fireplace, separate 1st floor office with adjoining 1/2 bath & laundry room, large master bedroom suite with double closets. HUGE screened-in porch off breakfast room--so relaxing for morning coffee and outdoor dining, updated amenities throughout and a Two car garage! Great location offers excellent highway access and walking distance to shops and restaurants! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.