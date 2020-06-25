Amenities

13112 Winchester Ave. Grandview, MO 64030



To schedule your self guided tour, please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893607?source=marketing



Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in the Ridgeview Grove neighborhood of Grandview. Refinished hardwood and new tile throughout. The updated kitchen features tile backsplash, granite counter tops, tile floor and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms with new fixtures, flooring and tile shower surround. Full, partially finished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. 1-car attached garage. Grandview Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Pet rent $10 per month per pet



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**



