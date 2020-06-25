All apartments in Grandview
Grandview, MO
13112 Winchester Ave
13112 Winchester Ave

13112 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13112 Winchester Ave. Grandview, MO 64030

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/893607?source=marketing

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in the Ridgeview Grove neighborhood of Grandview. Refinished hardwood and new tile throughout. The updated kitchen features tile backsplash, granite counter tops, tile floor and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms with new fixtures, flooring and tile shower surround. Full, partially finished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. 1-car attached garage. Grandview Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Pet rent $10 per month per pet

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

