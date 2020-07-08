Amenities

13010 13th St, Grandview, MO 64030

$765/mo



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Off-Street

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $765

Pets Policy: None

Laundry: In Unit

Basement: None

House Size: Approx. ___ square feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



The cutest little 2 bedroom home you ever saw! This home offers a large main area with updated kitchen flooring and appliances. Washer and dryer come in the unit as well as all kitchen appliances in pictures at this home near downtown Grandview. Hurry, and don't miss an opportunity like this one!



Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.



*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans

*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.

*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com



DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.