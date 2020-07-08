Amenities
13010 13th St, Grandview, MO 64030
$765/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Off-Street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $765
Pets Policy: None
Laundry: In Unit
Basement: None
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
The cutest little 2 bedroom home you ever saw! This home offers a large main area with updated kitchen flooring and appliances. Washer and dryer come in the unit as well as all kitchen appliances in pictures at this home near downtown Grandview. Hurry, and don't miss an opportunity like this one!
Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.
*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com
DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.