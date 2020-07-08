All apartments in Grandview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13010 13th St

13010 13th St · No Longer Available
Location

13010 13th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13010 13th St, Grandview, MO 64030
$765/mo

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Off-Street
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $765
Pets Policy: None
Laundry: In Unit
Basement: None
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

The cutest little 2 bedroom home you ever saw! This home offers a large main area with updated kitchen flooring and appliances. Washer and dryer come in the unit as well as all kitchen appliances in pictures at this home near downtown Grandview. Hurry, and don't miss an opportunity like this one!

Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.

*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com

DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13010 13th St have any available units?
13010 13th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13010 13th St have?
Some of 13010 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13010 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
13010 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13010 13th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13010 13th St is pet friendly.
Does 13010 13th St offer parking?
Yes, 13010 13th St offers parking.
Does 13010 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13010 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13010 13th St have a pool?
No, 13010 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 13010 13th St have accessible units?
No, 13010 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13010 13th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13010 13th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13010 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13010 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.

