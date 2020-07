Amenities

AVAILABLE FEB 1 2019



This charming 2BR/1B house is available FEB 1, 2019. The home offers a large living room, dining room, split bedroom, large yard and is located in the heart of downtown Grandview. 12 month lease.



Pets are allowed with an extra charge of $200/non-refundable fee:

$25/month for cats, $35/month for dogs

$35 application fee.