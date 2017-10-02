All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 12812 Winchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12812 Winchester Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:05 PM

12812 Winchester Avenue

12812 Winchester Avenue · (816) 281-9134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12812 Winchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

This home is perfect for family life and fun! True 4 bedroom up, 2 full bath and lots of room to spread out in this one. This home has big spacious living areas as well as it is in a great area close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. You don't want to miss this gem. Kitchen Island, Partial Carpeting, Sump Pump
Exterior: Deck- Covered, Screen Porch/Patio, Storm Windows.

Pets are allowed with some breed restrictions. Below are the breed restrictions and pet fees. Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-491-2780, email rentkasascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets not permitted:
Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid

Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-491-2780 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
12812 Winchester Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12812 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12812 Winchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12812 Winchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12812 Winchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12812 Winchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12812 Winchester Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors of Grandview
6731 E 119th St
Grandview, MO 64030
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity