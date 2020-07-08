All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 12704 Grandview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12704 Grandview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12704 Grandview Road

12704 Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12704 Grandview Road, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12704 Grandview Road have any available units?
12704 Grandview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12704 Grandview Road currently offering any rent specials?
12704 Grandview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12704 Grandview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12704 Grandview Road is pet friendly.
Does 12704 Grandview Road offer parking?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not offer parking.
Does 12704 Grandview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12704 Grandview Road have a pool?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not have a pool.
Does 12704 Grandview Road have accessible units?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12704 Grandview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12704 Grandview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12704 Grandview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City