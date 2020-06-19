All apartments in Grandview
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
11934 Sycamore Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

11934 Sycamore Avenue

11934 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11934 Sycamore Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
internet access
online portal
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Beautifully updated home! New carpet, and tile, refinished hardwoods. New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with granite, new cabinetry, and backsplash. Gorgeous shower with ceramic tile. This house is like brand new, it won't last long!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

*information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, prices, information and terms subject to change without notice*

Rental application $50 per applicant: https://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)
- $125 pet fee non refundable. We love pets! Pet screening is required for EVERY applicant. No charge for "no pets" or service animals: https://scudo.petscreening.com/ this report is yours for future use! Take it to groomers, dog sitters, or just share your pet's awesomeness with friends & fam. See pet fee and rent info below.

Additional Lease Terms:

- $25/mo pet rent, per pet
- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
11934 Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 11934 Sycamore Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11934 Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11934 Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11934 Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11934 Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11934 Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11934 Sycamore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

