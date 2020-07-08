All apartments in Grandview
1107 E 134th Ter

1107 E 134th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1107 E 134th Ter, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1107 E 134th Terr, Grandview, MO 64030
$825/mo

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $825
Pets Policy: Some Restrictions
Laundry: In Unit
Basement: None
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Recently updated kitchen and freshly painted living area. Along with attached garage, this 2 bed / 1 bath offers a large sized fenced in backyard off a quiet side street near downtown Grandview. Don't miss an opportunity like this one!

Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.

*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com

DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E 134th Ter have any available units?
1107 E 134th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 1107 E 134th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E 134th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E 134th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 E 134th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1107 E 134th Ter offers parking.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 E 134th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter have a pool?
No, 1107 E 134th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1107 E 134th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 E 134th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 E 134th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 E 134th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

