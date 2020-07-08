1107 E 134th Ter

Amenities
1107 E 134th Terr, Grandview, MO 64030
$825/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $825
Pets Policy: Some Restrictions
Laundry: In Unit
Basement: None
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Recently updated kitchen and freshly painted living area. Along with attached garage, this 2 bed / 1 bath offers a large sized fenced in backyard off a quiet side street near downtown Grandview. Don't miss an opportunity like this one!
Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.
*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com
DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.