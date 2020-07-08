1107 E 134th Ter

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1107 E 134th Terr, Grandview, MO 64030

$825/mo



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $825

Pets Policy: Some Restrictions

Laundry: In Unit

Basement: None

House Size: Approx. ___ square feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Recently updated kitchen and freshly painted living area. Along with attached garage, this 2 bed / 1 bath offers a large sized fenced in backyard off a quiet side street near downtown Grandview. Don't miss an opportunity like this one!



Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.



*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans

*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.

*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com



DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.