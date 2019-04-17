All apartments in Grain Valley
311 NE Coldwater Creek

311 NE Coldwater Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

311 NE Coldwater Creek Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/355b56900b ----
Charming newer 3 bedroom home completely equipped with all appliances including washer & dryer plus upgrades such as walk-in closets, sprinkler systems, large front porch, fireplace, and low maintenance siding. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 1/2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have any available units?
311 NE Coldwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have?
Some of 311 NE Coldwater Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 NE Coldwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
311 NE Coldwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 NE Coldwater Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 NE Coldwater Creek is pet friendly.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, 311 NE Coldwater Creek offers parking.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 NE Coldwater Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have a pool?
Yes, 311 NE Coldwater Creek has a pool.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 311 NE Coldwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 NE Coldwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 NE Coldwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 NE Coldwater Creek has units with air conditioning.

