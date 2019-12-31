All apartments in Grain Valley
203 East Broadway Street

203 East Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 East Broadway Street, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
3 Bdrm Ranch style home that is modern and updated and move in ready! Updated Kitchen, bathrooms and fixtures with Gorgeous brand new flooring. So if you are looking for an affordable ranch home, this is it! Also, a great flat backyard and located in the Fantastic "Grain Valley School District"! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 East Broadway Street have any available units?
203 East Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 203 East Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 East Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 East Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 East Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 East Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 East Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 East Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 East Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 East Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 East Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 East Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

