1512 NE Erin Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 3 Bed, 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Dining Area.

Living Space.

Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.

Attached 2 Car Garage with a Remote Opener.



Second Floor:

Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

One Full Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Laundry Hook Ups.



All Electric Unit.



Grain Valley School District:

Matthews Elementary

North Middle School

Grain Valley High School



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



(RLNE4374785)