Grain Valley, MO
1512 NE Erin Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1512 NE Erin Ct

1512 Northeast Erin Court · (816) 599-8070
Location

1512 Northeast Erin Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1512 NE Erin Ct · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 Bed, 2 Car Townhome in Grain Valley - Come and See this 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome in Grain Valley. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Main Floor:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, and Dining Area.
Living Space.
Half Bathroom with Easy Access for Guests.
Attached 2 Car Garage with a Remote Opener.

Second Floor:
Spacious Master Bedroom, Large Walk In Closet, and Full Attached Bathroom with Double Vanity Sinks and Walk In Shower.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Laundry Hook Ups.

All Electric Unit.

Grain Valley School District:
Matthews Elementary
North Middle School
Grain Valley High School

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE4374785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have any available units?
1512 NE Erin Ct has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 NE Erin Ct have?
Some of 1512 NE Erin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 NE Erin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1512 NE Erin Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 NE Erin Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1512 NE Erin Ct does offer parking.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have a pool?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have accessible units?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 NE Erin Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 NE Erin Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
