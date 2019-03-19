All apartments in Grain Valley
1402 Northwest High View Drive
1402 NW High View Dr · No Longer Available
1402 NW High View Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have any available units?
1402 Northwest High View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 1402 Northwest High View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Northwest High View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Northwest High View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Northwest High View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive offer parking?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Northwest High View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 Northwest High View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

