Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
1235 Ashley Dr.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

1235 Ashley Dr.

1235 Northwest Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Grain Valley
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

1235 Northwest Ashley Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3071e7505e ---- Tons of upgrades in these beautiful Grain Valley townhomes. Features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, great room with electric fireplace, full size washer and dryer, spacious bedrooms and closets, finished lower level rec room and 1 car garage.. Must See! Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 Non-Refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have any available units?
1235 Ashley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 1235 Ashley Dr. have?
Some of 1235 Ashley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Ashley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Ashley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Ashley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 Ashley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Ashley Dr. offers parking.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Ashley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1235 Ashley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1235 Ashley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Ashley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 Ashley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1235 Ashley Dr. has units with air conditioning.

