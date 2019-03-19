113 Broadway Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This adorable 3/1 duplex features a beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops. The home has an open floor plan with updated flooring and fresh paint throughout. With a private driveway and doors that open to the patio, this home has a lot of indoor and outdoor space to offer a new tenant. Call today to schedule a showing for this amazing property!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.