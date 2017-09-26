All apartments in Gladstone
1405 Northeast 76th Street
1405 Northeast 76th Street

1405 Northeast 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Northeast 76th Street, Gladstone, MO 64118
Jamestown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath raised ranch in established neighborhood. Quiet neighbors and flat, fenced backyard make this an oasis to enjoy for years! Home professionally painted inside. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main floor. home is solid and quiet. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

