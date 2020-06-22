1175 Jackson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

COMING SOON! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are bright and spacious too - there are 3 lovely bedrooms, a living room hall and more rooms inside for extra storage, home office or just hanging out! Located in the growing community of Florissant, close to schools and shopping.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.