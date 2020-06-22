All apartments in Florissant
Find more places like 1175 Jackson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florissant, MO
/
1175 Jackson Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1175 Jackson Lane

1175 Jackson Lane · (573) 410-4857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Florissant
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO 63031
Flamingo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 25

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
COMING SOON! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are bright and spacious too - there are 3 lovely bedrooms, a living room hall and more rooms inside for extra storage, home office or just hanging out! Located in the growing community of Florissant, close to schools and shopping.

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Jackson Lane have any available units?
1175 Jackson Lane has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1175 Jackson Lane have?
Some of 1175 Jackson Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Jackson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Jackson Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Jackson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Jackson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Jackson Lane does offer parking.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Jackson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane have a pool?
No, 1175 Jackson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1175 Jackson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Jackson Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Jackson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Jackson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1175 Jackson Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl
Florissant, MO 63033
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr
Florissant, MO 63033
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln
Florissant, MO 63031
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr
Florissant, MO 63031
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct
Florissant, MO 63033
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct
Florissant, MO 63033

Similar Pages

Florissant 1 BedroomsFlorissant 2 Bedrooms
Florissant Apartments with BalconyFlorissant Apartments with Pool
Florissant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, IL
St. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity