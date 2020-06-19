652 Emerson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional. The kitchen opens to the dining room and has granite countertops, stainless appliances, and double sinks. The master bedroom has a huge master closet, large full bath, and private laundry. In addition to the master bedroom, dining room and living room there is a nice sitting area that could be used for additional living space or a home office. Beautiful wood floors, deck off the living room, quality window treatments, 1 garage space directly across

from the front door of the unit Building amenities include elevator, clubhouse, patio, exercise room, and pool. Short term lease with additional fees possible. 1 year lease. Internet included in monthly lease. NO storage locker.