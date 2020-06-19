All apartments in Creve Coeur
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:54 AM

652 Emerson Road

652 Emerson Road · (314) 692-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

652 Emerson Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Downtown Creve Coeur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Loft living in the heart of Creve Coeur. Top floor with elevator. Secure building with heated underground parking and wonderful amenities. Sweet as can be and functional. The kitchen opens to the dining room and has granite countertops, stainless appliances, and double sinks. The master bedroom has a huge master closet, large full bath, and private laundry. In addition to the master bedroom, dining room and living room there is a nice sitting area that could be used for additional living space or a home office. Beautiful wood floors, deck off the living room, quality window treatments, 1 garage space directly across
from the front door of the unit Building amenities include elevator, clubhouse, patio, exercise room, and pool. Short term lease with additional fees possible. 1 year lease. Internet included in monthly lease. NO storage locker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Emerson Road have any available units?
652 Emerson Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 652 Emerson Road have?
Some of 652 Emerson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Emerson Road currently offering any rent specials?
652 Emerson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Emerson Road pet-friendly?
No, 652 Emerson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Creve Coeur.
Does 652 Emerson Road offer parking?
Yes, 652 Emerson Road does offer parking.
Does 652 Emerson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Emerson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Emerson Road have a pool?
Yes, 652 Emerson Road has a pool.
Does 652 Emerson Road have accessible units?
No, 652 Emerson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Emerson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Emerson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Emerson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Emerson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
