Concord, MO
4562 Tauneybrook
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:05 AM

4562 Tauneybrook

4562 Tauneybrook Drive · (314) 756-9100
Location

4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO 63128
Concord

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1632 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down. New granite counter top, backsplash, and new stainless Steel appliances! Knock out part finished basement with built in bookshelves, new popular
vinyl floor, canned lights, and a bonus room/study with new carpet! New Furnace! Insulated tilt in windows! New Garage Door! Covered patio ! Great location! Nice size bedrooms! Rear entry garage! Close to highways and shopping! Rear Entry garage! Low maintenance exterior!Move in ready! White 6 panel doors! Owner/ Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4562 Tauneybrook have any available units?
4562 Tauneybrook has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4562 Tauneybrook have?
Some of 4562 Tauneybrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4562 Tauneybrook currently offering any rent specials?
4562 Tauneybrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4562 Tauneybrook pet-friendly?
No, 4562 Tauneybrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook offer parking?
Yes, 4562 Tauneybrook does offer parking.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4562 Tauneybrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook have a pool?
No, 4562 Tauneybrook does not have a pool.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook have accessible units?
No, 4562 Tauneybrook does not have accessible units.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4562 Tauneybrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 4562 Tauneybrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 4562 Tauneybrook does not have units with air conditioning.
