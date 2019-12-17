4562 Tauneybrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down. New granite counter top, backsplash, and new stainless Steel appliances! Knock out part finished basement with built in bookshelves, new popular

vinyl floor, canned lights, and a bonus room/study with new carpet! New Furnace! Insulated tilt in windows! New Garage Door! Covered patio ! Great location! Nice size bedrooms! Rear entry garage! Close to highways and shopping! Rear Entry garage! Low maintenance exterior!Move in ready! White 6 panel doors! Owner/ Agent