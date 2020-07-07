All apartments in Clayton
Find more places like 8130 Roxburgh.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton, MO
/
8130 Roxburgh
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

8130 Roxburgh

8130 Roxburgh Drive · (314) 570-9978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clayton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8130 Roxburgh Drive, Clayton, MO 63105
Ladue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in Clayton MO. Located near intersection of Clayton Road & Brentwood Blvd. Custom granite & stainless cook's kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen pantry. Amenities include oak hardwood floors in living and bedroom areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Six paneled doors and energy efficient tilt in windows. 2 separate tiled bathrooms, 1/2 bath has linen pantry. Full bath features soaking tub with shower. Back stairs to LL 1 car garage parking, laundry & extra locking storage. 1st floor apartment. 1050 square foot apartment offers 7 closets including large living room walk in closet...plus locking storage unit on laundry and garage lower level. $60 application fee. Available now. 12 month minimum lease. Lease price includes sewer, water, trash recycling. Ameren electric and Spire gas accounts to be set up in tenant name. Breezy light filled apartment walkability score 100%. Appointments to tour on MLS or call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Roxburgh have any available units?
8130 Roxburgh has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8130 Roxburgh have?
Some of 8130 Roxburgh's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Roxburgh currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Roxburgh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Roxburgh pet-friendly?
No, 8130 Roxburgh is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 8130 Roxburgh offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Roxburgh offers parking.
Does 8130 Roxburgh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Roxburgh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Roxburgh have a pool?
No, 8130 Roxburgh does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Roxburgh have accessible units?
No, 8130 Roxburgh does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Roxburgh have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 Roxburgh has units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Roxburgh have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Roxburgh does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8130 Roxburgh?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave
Clayton, MO 63105
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave
Clayton, MO 63105
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue
Clayton, MO 63105

Similar Pages

Clayton 1 BedroomsClayton 2 Bedrooms
Clayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsClayton Pet Friendly Places
Clayton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Fontbonne UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity