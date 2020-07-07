8130 Roxburgh

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in Clayton MO. Located near intersection of Clayton Road & Brentwood Blvd. Custom granite & stainless cook's kitchen with plenty of cabinets and kitchen pantry. Amenities include oak hardwood floors in living and bedroom areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Six paneled doors and energy efficient tilt in windows. 2 separate tiled bathrooms, 1/2 bath has linen pantry. Full bath features soaking tub with shower. Back stairs to LL 1 car garage parking, laundry & extra locking storage. 1st floor apartment. 1050 square foot apartment offers 7 closets including large living room walk in closet...plus locking storage unit on laundry and garage lower level. $60 application fee. Available now. 12 month minimum lease. Lease price includes sewer, water, trash recycling. Ameren electric and Spire gas accounts to be set up in tenant name. Breezy light filled apartment walkability score 100%. Appointments to tour on MLS or call listing agent.