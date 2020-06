Amenities

FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building. Unit includes hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, ceramic tile in the bathroom and kitchen, newer espresso cabinets with custom granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large living room/dining room combination. Washer and dryer included in unit! One assigned garage parking space for $50 per month, storage unit included and secure front door with access code. Open floor plan. Call today to see the display unit.