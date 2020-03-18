14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar/planning desk. The main floor master-suite includes freshly-steamed carpets, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The open, formal dining room has access to a deck via sliding glass door. Main floor laundry loom with state-of-the-art washer and dryer included. The lower level includes another full bath, walk-out, finished recreational area, and plenty of storage. 2-car garage. This one has it all, schedule a showing today.