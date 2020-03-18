All apartments in Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive

Chesterfield
Location

14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this luxurious 2-bedroom (plus den), 3-bathroom villa in Chesterfield, conveniently located near Faust Park. This open-floor plan home features hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main level. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar/planning desk. The main floor master-suite includes freshly-steamed carpets, double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. The open, formal dining room has access to a deck via sliding glass door. Main floor laundry loom with state-of-the-art washer and dryer included. The lower level includes another full bath, walk-out, finished recreational area, and plenty of storage. 2-car garage. This one has it all, schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have any available units?
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chesterfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chesterfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have?
Some of 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield.
Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive does offer parking.
Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14737 Ladue Bluffs Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
