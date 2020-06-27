All apartments in Blue Springs
8220 SE 6th St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

8220 SE 6th St

8220 SE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8220 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5222112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8220 SE 6th St have any available units?
8220 SE 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8220 SE 6th St have?
Some of 8220 SE 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8220 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
8220 SE 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8220 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8220 SE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 8220 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 8220 SE 6th St offers parking.
Does 8220 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8220 SE 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8220 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 8220 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 8220 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 8220 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8220 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8220 SE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
