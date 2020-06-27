8220 SE 6th St

Amenities
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.
Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st)
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing
Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener
Includes a Community Pool.
Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.
(RLNE5222112)