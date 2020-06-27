8220 SE 6th St

Amenities

Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.



Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage with a Remote Opener



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



