8213 SE Maple Ct

Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry

Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups

Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)



Includes a Community Pool



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



