816 Southwest Jones Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

You'll love the feel of this crisp, contemporary styled home! It is an absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Blue Springs, full of natural lighting! Enjoy some fresh air off the upper level private master bedroom deck . The kitchen has beautifully tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. This home features a spacious two car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.