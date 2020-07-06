816 Southwest Jones Street

Amenities
You'll love the feel of this crisp, contemporary styled home! It is an absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Blue Springs, full of natural lighting! Enjoy some fresh air off the upper level private master bedroom deck . The kitchen has beautifully tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. This home features a spacious two car garage.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.