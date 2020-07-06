All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated October 23 2019 at 9:37 PM

816 Southwest Jones Street

816 Southwest Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Southwest Jones Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love the feel of this crisp, contemporary styled home! It is an absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Blue Springs, full of natural lighting! Enjoy some fresh air off the upper level private master bedroom deck . The kitchen has beautifully tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. This home features a spacious two car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Southwest Jones Street have any available units?
816 Southwest Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Southwest Jones Street have?
Some of 816 Southwest Jones Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Southwest Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 Southwest Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Southwest Jones Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Southwest Jones Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 Southwest Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 816 Southwest Jones Street offers parking.
Does 816 Southwest Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Southwest Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Southwest Jones Street have a pool?
No, 816 Southwest Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 Southwest Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 816 Southwest Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Southwest Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Southwest Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.

