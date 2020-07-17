All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 8041 Southwest 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
8041 Southwest 3rd Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 7:55 AM

8041 Southwest 3rd Street

8041 Southwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8041 Southwest 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$$$ MOVE IN SPECIAL: GET YOUR RENT FREE
UNTIL FEB 2020: MUST SIGN A 13 MONTH LEASE
$$$ REDUCED RATE ENDS 12/31/2019

BRAND NEW 3 Bedroom, TOWNHOMES! Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs. Whether you are looking individually or for a family Eagle Crossing has something for everyone!

Application is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. Plus 150.00 Admin fee. Due at the time of the application.
MUST APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS OF TOUR.
On Select Units

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have any available units?
8041 Southwest 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 8041 Southwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8041 Southwest 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 Southwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8041 Southwest 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8041 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Blue Springs 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University