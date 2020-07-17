8031 SW 4th

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex. Nice open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Features fully equipped kitchen, large great room, master bedroom with private master bath and large walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. NO Pets, Please. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups