All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 8031 SW 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
8031 SW 4th
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

8031 SW 4th

8031 Southwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8031 Southwest 4th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9bf89e7023 ----
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style duplex. Nice open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Features fully equipped kitchen, large great room, master bedroom with private master bath and large walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. NO Pets, Please. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 SW 4th have any available units?
8031 SW 4th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 SW 4th have?
Some of 8031 SW 4th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 SW 4th currently offering any rent specials?
8031 SW 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 SW 4th pet-friendly?
No, 8031 SW 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 8031 SW 4th offer parking?
Yes, 8031 SW 4th offers parking.
Does 8031 SW 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 SW 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 SW 4th have a pool?
No, 8031 SW 4th does not have a pool.
Does 8031 SW 4th have accessible units?
No, 8031 SW 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 SW 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 8031 SW 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs 3 BedroomsBlue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSKnob Noster, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University