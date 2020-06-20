All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 711 NW Cambridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
711 NW Cambridge Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

711 NW Cambridge Court

711 Northwest Cambridge Court · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

711 Northwest Cambridge Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 711 NW Cambridge Court · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Blue Springs, MO - Pardon our dust as we work on making this house your new home! Schedule a viewing to see for yourself!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5788540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have any available units?
711 NW Cambridge Court has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 711 NW Cambridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
711 NW Cambridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 NW Cambridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 NW Cambridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court offer parking?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have a pool?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have accessible units?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 NW Cambridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 NW Cambridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 711 NW Cambridge Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity