All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 709 SW 40th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
709 SW 40th St
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

709 SW 40th St

709 Southwest 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

709 Southwest 40th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
3 bedroom
3 bath
2 car garage

Remodeled with great location. Updated home with finished walk out basement. Light carpet in living room, and upstairs bedrooms. Master bedroom on main level with large private master bath. Formal dining room flows in to the living room for easy entertaining. Large eat in kitchen walks out to nice deck. Laundry room on main level as you walk in from the garage to the kitchen. Hardwood floors in entry . Stainless steel appliances in kitchen include stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Franklin Smith
Sunny Vale
Blue Springs High

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 SW 40th St have any available units?
709 SW 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 SW 40th St have?
Some of 709 SW 40th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 SW 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
709 SW 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 SW 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 SW 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 709 SW 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 709 SW 40th St offers parking.
Does 709 SW 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 SW 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 SW 40th St have a pool?
No, 709 SW 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 709 SW 40th St have accessible units?
No, 709 SW 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 709 SW 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 SW 40th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University