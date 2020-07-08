601 NW Canterbury Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff5824b049 ----
Great recently updated 3 bedroom home. Features a fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, great room, dining room, spacious bedrooms, finished lower level and 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups