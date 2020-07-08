All apartments in Blue Springs
601 NW Canterbury Rd
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

601 NW Canterbury Rd

601 Northwest Canterbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

601 Northwest Canterbury Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff5824b049 ----
Great recently updated 3 bedroom home. Features a fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, great room, dining room, spacious bedrooms, finished lower level and 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Finished Basement
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have any available units?
601 NW Canterbury Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have?
Some of 601 NW Canterbury Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 NW Canterbury Rd currently offering any rent specials?
601 NW Canterbury Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 NW Canterbury Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 NW Canterbury Rd is pet friendly.
Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd offer parking?
Yes, 601 NW Canterbury Rd offers parking.
Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 NW Canterbury Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have a pool?
No, 601 NW Canterbury Rd does not have a pool.
Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have accessible units?
No, 601 NW Canterbury Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 601 NW Canterbury Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 NW Canterbury Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

