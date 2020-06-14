542 Maple Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4011129)