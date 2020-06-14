All apartments in Blue Springs
542 Maple Dr
542 Maple Dr

542 SE Maple Dr · (816) 599-8070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

542 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 542 Maple Dr · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 2 Bed 2 Car Single Level Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4011129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

