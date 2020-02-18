All apartments in Blue Springs
5400 Northwest Downing Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 7:59 PM

5400 Northwest Downing Street

5400 Northwest Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Northwest Downing Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Kingsridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this 3 bedroom home because of the great neighborhood and schools! Walk out glass doors in the
spacious living room to a deck w/ fenced back yard. New roof! Kitchen remodeled 4 years ago
with new stove & microwave. One room in the lower level is finished and it makes a great rec room or another non conforming bedroom, if you need the space. It has wide plank laminate flooring. The master bedroom
has carpet but the rest of the rooms are nice laminate flooring. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have any available units?
5400 Northwest Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have?
Some of 5400 Northwest Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Northwest Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Northwest Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Northwest Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Northwest Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street offer parking?
No, 5400 Northwest Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Northwest Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have a pool?
No, 5400 Northwest Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 5400 Northwest Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Northwest Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 Northwest Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
