Blue Springs, MO
539 NE Summit Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

539 NE Summit Dr

539 Northeast Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

539 Northeast Summit Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Brookwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Gorgeous updated family home located at 5239 NE Summit Drive is waiting to be claimed! The location of this home is wonderful and it features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,132 square feet of comfortable living space. This home offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, carpeting, efficient appliances and so much more! The living room is spacious in size, and allows easy access to the kitchen.The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with efficient appliances, granite countertops and provides plenty of storage space perfect for all storage needs. Bathrooms have been given an updated look. Bedrooms are spacious in size and provides ample closet space with built-in organizers. The master bedroom closet has automatic lights that turn on as soon as you open the doors. The back patio area and fenced in large backyard has endless possibilities. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this h

CoverPark,Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 NE Summit Dr have any available units?
539 NE Summit Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 539 NE Summit Dr have?
Some of 539 NE Summit Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 539 NE Summit Dr currently offering any rent specials?
539 NE Summit Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 NE Summit Dr pet-friendly?
No, 539 NE Summit Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 539 NE Summit Dr offer parking?
Yes, 539 NE Summit Dr offers parking.
Does 539 NE Summit Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 NE Summit Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 NE Summit Dr have a pool?
No, 539 NE Summit Dr does not have a pool.
Does 539 NE Summit Dr have accessible units?
No, 539 NE Summit Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 539 NE Summit Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 NE Summit Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

