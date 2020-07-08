539 NE Summit Dr

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Gorgeous updated family home located at 5239 NE Summit Drive is waiting to be claimed! The location of this home is wonderful and it features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,132 square feet of comfortable living space. This home offers awesome amenities such as central air conditioning, carpeting, efficient appliances and so much more! The living room is spacious in size, and allows easy access to the kitchen.The cook-friendly eat-in kitchen comes with efficient appliances, granite countertops and provides plenty of storage space perfect for all storage needs. Bathrooms have been given an updated look. Bedrooms are spacious in size and provides ample closet space with built-in organizers. The master bedroom closet has automatic lights that turn on as soon as you open the doors. The back patio area and fenced in large backyard has endless possibilities. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this h



