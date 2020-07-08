All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

504 Southeast Chase Court

504 Southeast Chase Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Southeast Chase Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a: Raised ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located by a culdesac at the end of street, great for a family with children. This home includes a stove refrigerator and a dishwasher. A full finished basement and a 2 car garage.*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit**Unfortunately we do not accept Section 8 at this time*This property has a $35 Application fee; for each adult that is living in the house. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Southeast Chase Court have any available units?
504 Southeast Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Southeast Chase Court have?
Some of 504 Southeast Chase Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Southeast Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
504 Southeast Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Southeast Chase Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Southeast Chase Court is pet friendly.
Does 504 Southeast Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 504 Southeast Chase Court offers parking.
Does 504 Southeast Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Southeast Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Southeast Chase Court have a pool?
No, 504 Southeast Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 504 Southeast Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 504 Southeast Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Southeast Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Southeast Chase Court has units with dishwashers.

