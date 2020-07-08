502 Northwest 3rd Street

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home has it all! Large living area, with gorgeous fireplace as focal point. There's a half bath located in the lower level. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms. New carpet throughout! Rear entry one car garage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 1/9/19



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.