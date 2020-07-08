All apartments in Blue Springs
502 Northwest 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

502 Northwest 3rd Street

502 Northwest 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Northwest 3rd Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Applegate

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home has it all! Large living area, with gorgeous fireplace as focal point. There's a half bath located in the lower level. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms. New carpet throughout! Rear entry one car garage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 1/9/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have any available units?
502 Northwest 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have?
Some of 502 Northwest 3rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Northwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 Northwest 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Northwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Northwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 Northwest 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Northwest 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 502 Northwest 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 502 Northwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Northwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Northwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

