Blue Springs, MO
409 Southwest 24th Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:14 PM

409 Southwest 24th Street

409 Southwest 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 Southwest 24th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage on a tree lined street. Updated kitchen has laminate flooring. Walk out to a huge deck & fenced backyard from the breakfast room, which is also open to the Great Room. The large master suite has a walk-in closet & private bath access. The gorgeous fully tiled bathroom has a shower/tub & vanity. Two more bedrooms are on the main level. The large family room is on the lower level, along with a second bathroom and a spacious laundry room with laundry hookups. Outside features a fenced yard, a large deck for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 6/14/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Southwest 24th Street have any available units?
409 Southwest 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Southwest 24th Street have?
Some of 409 Southwest 24th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Southwest 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 Southwest 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Southwest 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Southwest 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 409 Southwest 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 Southwest 24th Street offers parking.
Does 409 Southwest 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Southwest 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Southwest 24th Street have a pool?
No, 409 Southwest 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 Southwest 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 409 Southwest 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Southwest 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Southwest 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

