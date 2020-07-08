409 Southwest 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2-car garage on a tree lined street. Updated kitchen has laminate flooring. Walk out to a huge deck & fenced backyard from the breakfast room, which is also open to the Great Room. The large master suite has a walk-in closet & private bath access. The gorgeous fully tiled bathroom has a shower/tub & vanity. Two more bedrooms are on the main level. The large family room is on the lower level, along with a second bathroom and a spacious laundry room with laundry hookups. Outside features a fenced yard, a large deck for entertaining.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 6/14/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

