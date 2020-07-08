308 Northeast Lakeview Drive

Amenities

Private 2 car garage

Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Welcome home to this updated home right behind a school park! This home is move in ready. New paint, carpet, and flooring. You will love access to the soccer field right behind this house with a gate to get to it! This home has been well taken care of and you don't need to do anything! Home features a fenced in back yard with a shed. This is one you won't want to miss!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.