Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Northeast Lakeview Drive

308 Northeast Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 Northeast Lakeview Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Private 2 car garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Welcome home to this updated home right behind a school park! This home is move in ready. New paint, carpet, and flooring. You will love access to the soccer field right behind this house with a gate to get to it! This home has been well taken care of and you don't need to do anything! Home features a fenced in back yard with a shed. This is one you won't want to miss!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have any available units?
308 Northeast Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Northeast Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Northeast Lakeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

